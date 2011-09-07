Beast Make Bomb – “Party Monster”

A party animal out of his element.

One look at the protagonist for “Party Monster” will tell you that this guy certainly enjoys wild nights. His room is a disheveled mess. Rather than putting things back into a decent state, he immediately heads out to the nearest party he can find. Unfortunately for this guy, directors Kathryn Greenbaum and Matt Sundin lead him on a wild goose chase all over town. He gets kicked out of every joint he finds, from the country resort to the club where Beast Make Bomb is playing. Will he ever find the ultimate party?

“Party Monster” is from the band’s recently released EP, Sourpuss.

Directed by: Matt Sundin and Kathryn Greenbaum