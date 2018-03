Someone’s been listening to Roy Orbison lately – Bradford Cox. On his latest cut, “Te Amos”, off his forthcoming Atlas Sound LP, Parallax, the Athens, GA frontman coos breathlessly over aquatic scales, bellowing “And we’ll go to sleep, and we’ll have the same dreams.” Someone apparently enjoyed Inception, too. Check it out below (via Pitchfork).

Atlas Sound – “Te Amos”

Parallax hits stores November 8th via 4AD.