Check Out: Twin Shadow – “Changes”

On his website, rockin’ new-wave upstart George Lewis Jr. (aka Twin Shadow) has dropped a brand new track called “Changes”. It’s his version of a song called “Circus Is Gone” by 80s group Bagarre.

Twin Shadow – “Changes”

As Lewis explains:

“Close to a year ago I discovered one of my favorite bands. Like most of my favorite bands I stumble on them accidentally while looking for rare music on youtube. The band was called Bagarre, some weird italo disco stuff with an asian/english singer, I was immediately drawn to a song called “Circus Is Gone” and for fun the band started covering it while on tour. We were on our way out to play dates with Florence & The Machine in LA and I thought I would take two days with Twin Shadow keyboardist Wynne Bennett, to lock ourselves up in a studio, eat lots of good Mexican food and experiment with updating this great song. This is what we came up with. After working on the song I wanted someone with some pop chops to touch it, so we reached out to mixer Michael Brauer, who really took what we had done and instead of doing any major changes, just pumped life into it, and made it jump. They call it “Circus Is Gone,” I call it Changes.”