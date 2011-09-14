Danger Planet

Star-crossed lovers face a ghastly monster.

Love can be found in the most unlikely of places. On a routine scan on a distant planet, a young space scout falls for a female pilot. Their meeting is interrupted though by a ghastly monster in the world’s darkest corner. It’s up to the young explorer to defeat the creature and save his new romance. That’s one hell of a first date!

Directed by: Justin Burks

Music by: Danny Cooper

Special Thanks: Andrew Lopez, Chris Wombold, Brandon Bailie, Stephanie Miranda, Aaron Adams, Yannick Amegan, Cassidy Stone, Gareath Murray, Christine Turner, Beau Sherman, and Matt Kidd