Relationships need work, unless you can upgrade.

Relationships require effort to keep them alive. There’s a lot of compromise that should be made on both ends of the romance. Otherwise, things can quickly fall apart. That is, unless you live in the future of High Maintenance. Anna is unsatisfied with her monotonous marriage and her unadventurous husband. So she heads online to Prometheus Robotics and gets herself an upgrade. If you recognize the dark stylings of High Maintenance it may be that you recognize the director, Philip Van. He’s the same guy who brought you the incredible Alan Wake tie-in webseries, Bright Falls.

Directed by: Phillip Van

Written by: Simon Biggs

Produced by: Cordula Kablitz-Post

Cinematography: Felix Novo D’Oliveira

Edited by: Dorothee Brockelman

Original Music by: Daniel Dickmeis