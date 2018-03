Kid Cudi should have taken the blue pill.

Kid Cudi’s new video comes off more as a short film than a music video, although I think that was the intention. What starts out as hypno-therapy, becomes Kid Cudi maneuvering through a dark building almost in a dreamlike fashion. He is also being followed by a mysterious pyro. The video seems like that movie The Cell, but then, Kid Cudi is surrounded by a group of warriors. He has no choice but to fight his way out, and rap of course.

Directed by: Jeremie Rozan

Starring: Scott Mescudi



Surface to Air Studios