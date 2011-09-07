Video: Battles – “My Machines”

With help from The Creators Project and directoral duo Daniels, hard-hitting NYC outfit Battles turn one of life’s greatest fears — tripping down an escalator — into a four-minute music video for the Gloss Drop song “My Machines”. Featuring an appearance from the song’s guest vocalist, Gary Numan, check out the brilliant clip below. Also, props to the actor who willingly got his ass kicked by an escalator for four minutes.
“My Machines”, the latest single from Gloss Drop, is now available on 12″ colored vinyl via Warp Records. See them perform it live:
Battles 2011 Tour Dates:
10/01 Asbury Park, NJ @ ATPs Ill Be Your Mirror
10/02 Boston, MA @ Royale
10/03 Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/04 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
10/05 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ VIA Pittsburgh
10/07 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/08 Minneapolis, MN @ First Line Music Cafe
10/10 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/13 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival
10/16 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
10/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theater
10/18 Scottsdale, AZ @ The Venue
10/20 Houston, TX @ Fitzgeralds
10/21 Austin, TX @ Emos
10/22 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/24 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/25 Birmingham, AL @ Work/Play
10/26 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
10/27 Maimi, FL @ Grand Central
10/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/29 Asheville, NC @ MoogFest
10/30 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/31 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/01 New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/11 – Osaka, JP @ Akaso
11/12 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
11/13 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya Ax
11/15 – Paris, FR @ La Machine
11/16 – Sheffield, UK @ Plug
11/17 – Newcastle, UK @ Gateshead Town Hall
11/18 – Liverpool, UK @ Kazimier
11/19 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
11/21 – London, UK @ Forum
11/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Apollo
12/01 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava
12/02 – Bibao, ES @ Cafe Antzokia
12/03 – Porto, PT @ TBA
12/05 – Trezzo, IT @ Live Music Club
12/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
12/07 – Berlin, DE @ TBA
12/08 – Kortrijk, BE @ TBA
12/10 Minehead, UK @ ATPs Nightmare Before Christmas