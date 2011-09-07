Video: Battles – “My Machines”

With help from The Creators Project and directoral duo Daniels, hard-hitting NYC outfit Battles turn one of life’s greatest fears — tripping down an escalator — into a four-minute music video for the Gloss Drop song “My Machines”. Featuring an appearance from the song’s guest vocalist, Gary Numan, check out the brilliant clip below. Also, props to the actor who willingly got his ass kicked by an escalator for four minutes.

“My Machines”, the latest single from Gloss Drop, is now available on 12″ colored vinyl via Warp Records. See them perform it live:

Battles 2011 Tour Dates:

