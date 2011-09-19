Menu
Video: Male Bonding – “Tame the Sun”

on September 19, 2011, 12:45pm
London noise-pop act Male Bonding is really taking this whole nostalgia thing to a new level. While they’ve honored and reimagined the sounds of the ’90s in Endless Now, the music video for “Tame the Sun” has a decidedly more destructive take on their trip down memory lane. In said clip, the band perform the song through old pictures, complete with cut-out mouths and DIY lighting, as if it was some weird high school art project. And though adorable to see a kid sing the grunge number,  it’s just down right creepy when granny gets her turn. Check out the video below.

Endless Now is out now.

