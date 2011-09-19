Video: Wise Blood – “Nosferatu”

Ring it loud, folks: We’re getting close to October. What better time for an act like Pittsburgh’s Wise Blood to make a creepy video for their equally creepy song title, “Nosferatu” (off their recent These Wings EP). Although the song itself isn’t creepy – it’s actually quite comforting – the new clip borrows elements from 1990’s Jacob’s Ladder and pretty much anything you’ll see in your city’s Museum of Modern Art. So yeah, eerie, at the very least. Candy, plastic masks, strobe lights, splashes of silky water, and one moody forest flesh out this one. Trick or treat (via Stereogum).

These Wings EP is currently available via Dovecote. Check out a stream below.