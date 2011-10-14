Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Video: Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks – “Senator”

by
on October 14, 2011, 10:26am
0 comments

malkmus vid Video: Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks Senator

Jack Black plays the title character in the instantly classic video for the uncensored version of Stephen Malkmus and the Jick’s “Senator”. In the four minute clip, directed by Daily Show writer Scott Jacobson, you’ll also see Office Space boss Gary Cole playing guitar in a cowboy hat, Malkmus showing off the length of his middle finger, and (spoiler!!!) the effects of doing way too much cocaine. Check out the clip below, via Bill Simon’s Grantland.

Malkmus and co.’s latest LP, Mirror Traffic, is out now via Matador.

Previous Story
Crystal Stilts announce new EP: Radiant Door
Next Story
Check Out: Wale feat. Kid Cudi – “Focused”
No comments