Video: Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks – “Senator”

Jack Black plays the title character in the instantly classic video for the uncensored version of Stephen Malkmus and the Jick’s “Senator”. In the four minute clip, directed by Daily Show writer Scott Jacobson, you’ll also see Office Space boss Gary Cole playing guitar in a cowboy hat, Malkmus showing off the length of his middle finger, and (spoiler!!!) the effects of doing way too much cocaine. Check out the clip below, via Bill Simon’s Grantland.

Malkmus and co.’s latest LP, Mirror Traffic, is out now via Matador.