Woods announce December tour dates

Photo by Jeremy D. Larson
Brooklyn lo-fi folkers Woods have mapped out a leg of December tour dates in support their sixth LP, last July’s Sun & Shade. The trek launches in Burlington, VT on December 7th and wraps up in Baltimore two weeks later on December 18th. Check out the trek’s itinerary below, along with a video of the band performing their 2010 track “Blood Dries Darker”.
Woods 2011 Tour Dates:
12/07 – Burlington, VT @ TBD
12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
12/09 – Gambier, OH @ Horn Gallery
12/10 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
12/11 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s *#
12/12 – Nashville, TN @ The End *
12/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Bottletree *
12/14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *
12/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings Baracade $
12/16 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter $
12/17 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel $
12/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $
* = w/ Jovontaes
# = w/ Wooden Wand
$ = w/ MMOSS