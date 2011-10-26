Woods announce December tour dates

Photo by Jeremy D. Larson

Brooklyn lo-fi folkers Woods have mapped out a leg of December tour dates in support their sixth LP, last July’s Sun & Shade. The trek launches in Burlington, VT on December 7th and wraps up in Baltimore two weeks later on December 18th. Check out the trek’s itinerary below, along with a video of the band performing their 2010 track “Blood Dries Darker”.

Woods 2011 Tour Dates:

12/07 – Burlington, VT @ TBD

12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

12/09 – Gambier, OH @ Horn Gallery

12/10 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

12/11 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s *#

12/12 – Nashville, TN @ The End *

12/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Bottletree *

12/14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

12/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings Baracade $

12/16 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter $

12/17 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel $

12/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar $

* = w/ Jovontaes

# = w/ Wooden Wand

$ = w/ MMOSS