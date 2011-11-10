Audiography: Episode 018: "Bernard Farley, aka Outputmessage"

This edition of Audiography profiles Bernard Farley, member of DC’s Volta Bureau, the newest house group springing from DC’s electronic scene. From his first major composition getting picked up by Ghostly to the art of self promotion, Farley discusses songwriting as a teen to what it’s like to step out from behind the tables and sing.

For more information on Bernard Farley, check out Outputmessage’s Facebook, Volta Bureau’s official site, and Outputmessage’s Soundcloud.

Featured Music:

01. Outputmessage – Bernard’s Song

02. Outputmessage – Glintz

03. New Models – Live in Studio C, WUVT-FM

Audiography Episode 017 – “Bernard Farley, aka Outputmessage”

Written and Produced by Len Comaratta

[powerpress]