Bon Iver, The Decemberists collaborate with The Chieftains

Celtic music mainstays The Chieftains — who you may be most familiar with via their Sinead O’Connor collaboration “The Foggy Dew” — turn 50-years old in 2012. As an issued press release reports, the band is celebrating with a new studio album featuring collaborations with “like-minded musical visionaries and kindred spirits.”
Titled Voice of Ages, the record features contributions from Bon Iver, The Decemberists, Paolo Nutini, Imelda May, The Low Anthem, The Secret Sisters, and Lisa Hannigan, among others. In addition, T-Bone Burnett served as producer alongside The Chieftains’ Paddy Moloney.
Voice of Ages will be available beginning February 21st, 2012 via Hear/Concord. In support of the release, the band plans to tour the U.S. extensively beginning February 17th in Santa Barbara, CA and ending on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) in New York City. Check out their entire tour schedule below.
The Chieftains 2012 Tour Dates:
02/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Campbell Hall
02/18 – Aliso Viejo, CA @ Soka Performing Arts Center
02/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Davis Symphony Hall
02/22 – Davis, CA @ Jackson Hall/Mondavi Center
02/24 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center
02/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Alys Stevens POPAC
02/27 – Edmond, OK @ Armstrong Auditorium PAC
02/28 – Forth Worth, TX @ Bass Hall
02/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Lila Cockrell Theatre
03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall
03/03 – Cedar Falls, IA @ Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall
03/06 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
03/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Helzberg Hall
03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center
03/10 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
03/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler PAC
03/14 – Boston, MA @ Symphony Hall
03/16 - Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
03/17 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
05/29 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Canal Theatre
06/01 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
06/02 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
06/03 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall
06/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
06/06 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall
06/08 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
06/12 – York, UK @ Barbican
06/13 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
06/15 – Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Clyde Auditorium