Bon Iver, The Decemberists collaborate with The Chieftains

Celtic music mainstays The Chieftains — who you may be most familiar with via their Sinead O’Connor collaboration “The Foggy Dew” — turn 50-years old in 2012. As an issued press release reports, the band is celebrating with a new studio album featuring collaborations with “like-minded musical visionaries and kindred spirits.”

Titled Voice of Ages, the record features contributions from Bon Iver, The Decemberists, Paolo Nutini, Imelda May, The Low Anthem, The Secret Sisters, and Lisa Hannigan, among others. In addition, T-Bone Burnett served as producer alongside The Chieftains’ Paddy Moloney.

Voice of Ages will be available beginning February 21st, 2012 via Hear/Concord. In support of the release, the band plans to tour the U.S. extensively beginning February 17th in Santa Barbara, CA and ending on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) in New York City. Check out their entire tour schedule below.

The Chieftains 2012 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Campbell Hall

02/18 – Aliso Viejo, CA @ Soka Performing Arts Center

02/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Davis Symphony Hall

02/22 – Davis, CA @ Jackson Hall/Mondavi Center

02/24 – Athens, GA @ Classic Center

02/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Alys Stevens POPAC

02/27 – Edmond, OK @ Armstrong Auditorium PAC

02/28 – Forth Worth, TX @ Bass Hall

02/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Lila Cockrell Theatre

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall

03/03 – Cedar Falls, IA @ Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

03/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orchestra Hall

03/06 – Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

03/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Helzberg Hall

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center

03/10 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

03/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler PAC

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Symphony Hall

03/16 - Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

03/17 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

05/29 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Canal Theatre

06/01 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

06/02 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

06/03 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall

06/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

06/06 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

06/08 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

06/12 – York, UK @ Barbican

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

06/15 – Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Clyde Auditorium