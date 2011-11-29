Check Out: Javelin – “By Hook or By Crook”

Brooklyn is well known for being a place where musicians play and flourish, but electronic duo Javelin have taken things a step further by turning the borough into a place that musicians play. Using a pair of samplers, the pair toured the Red Hook neighborhood recording and collecting sounds. In a particularly literal manifestation of musique concrÃ¨te, Tom van Buskirk and George Langford took the audio to the trunk of their touring vehicle and pieced together By Hook or By Crook. Clinking chains, slamming car doors, and twanged street-sweeper tines congeal within Javelins electronic toys to form a thumping track of bouncy, world-inspired beats.

You can stream and/or download the track below. After that, head to PureVolume and check out two videos of Javelin gathering their samples and transforming them into the song, along with the rest of the Asus/Intel playlist Sounds of the City, which brought us By Hook or By Crook.

Javelin – “By Hook or By Crook”