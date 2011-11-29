Video: Jimmy Cliff hits hard on Fallon

Though reggae legend Jimmy Cliff is musical royalty in and of himself, he’s clearly been feeling the collaborative vibes as of late. First, he teamed up with Rancid frontman Tim Armstrong for his first release in seven years, the EP Sacred Fire. Then, on last night’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Cliff took part in another collaboration when he was backed by The Roots on “The Harder They Come”. Decked out in his finest running shoes and magical gold hat/crown, Cliff delivered a performance that boiled over with a passion that belied his age (he’s 63, FYI) and featured some truly inspired, borderline transcendental dance moves. Add in some killer grooves and uber solid rhythms from the band, and you had one one killer reggae jam. Check out the video replay below (courtesy of The Audio Perv).

Cliff and company also performed “World Upside Down” as a web exclusive. Watch that clip below.

Sacred Fire is out now.