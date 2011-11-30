Video: Morrissey explains how “People Are The Same Everywhere” on Conan

Hey Morrissey,

How are you? Caught you on Conan last night. “People Are The Same Everywhere”, huh? Can’t wait to hear it live. Speaking of which, still crushed about the recent cancellation in Chicago. I was stoked to drown in your lyrics. Stoked. Can’t even describe the pain when I heard the news. I stormed from my desk and went for a walk. Freezing outside, too. Put on Meat Is Murder. Even changed the volume preferences on my iPod to maximize the noise. No tears were shed, thankfully. Anyways, glad to see you’re doing well. See you next month in Chi-town, pal. Maybe we’ll get Indian food.

Thank god for The Audio Perv, wouldn’t want to miss this. Must go on. Can’t go on. Must go on.