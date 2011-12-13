Video: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performs “AKA…What A Life!” on Conan

Last night, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds landed in Burbank, CA – more specifically, Stage 15 on the Warner Bros. Studios lot – to perform “AKA…What A Life!” on Conan. Not surprisingly, the group’s second single off their self-titled debut went off without a hitch. Have you heard it? Then there’s little to expect here other than the group’s stylish demeanor. Gallagher continues to ooze of UK swagger, while drummer Jeremy Stacey adds some pizzaz by digging into John Bonham’s former wardrobe – y’know, the whole droogs/A Clockwork Orange thing? Neat. Check it out below.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is currently available everywhere.