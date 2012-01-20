Check Out: Arctic Monkeys feat. Richard Hawley  “You & I”

“Black Treacle” is the next single off Arctic Monkeys’ Suck It and See LP, and it comes backed by a collaborative track called “You & I” featuring Britpop superstar Richard Hawley on vocals. Give it a listen below (via We All Want Someone To Shout For).
The 7″ vinyl is out February 21st via Domino Records. “Black Treacle”‘s music video is available below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Arctic Monkeys 2012 Tour Dates:
01/28 Barcelona, ES @ Palau St Jordi
01/31 Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris
02/01 Lille, FR @ Le Zenith
02/03 Paris, FR @ Olympia
02/04 Paris, FR @ Zenith
02/06 Toulouse, FR @ Zenith
02/07 Caen, FR @ Zenith
02/08 Metz, FR @ Les Arenas
03/02 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena *
03/03 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena *
03/04 Columbus, OH @ Jerome Schottenstein Center *
03/06 Portland, ME @ Cumberland Co. Civic Center *
03/07 Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
03/09 Washington, DC @ Verizon Center *
03/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
03/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
03/13 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
03/14 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
03/16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Conesco Fieldhouse *
03/18 -Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
03/19 Chicago, IL @ United Center *
03/20 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *
03/22 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
03/23 Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center *
03/24 Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Arena *
03/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Sports Palace
03/31-04/01 Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/04 Buenos Aires, AR @ Quilmes Rock
04/07-08 Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/24 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Pavilion *
04/25 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
04/27 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *
04/28 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *
04/30 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center *
05/02 W. Valley City, UY @ Maverik Center *
05/04 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *
05/05 Sacramento, CA @ Powerbalance Pavilion *
05/07 Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Arena *
05/08 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena *
05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
05/11 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
05/12 Edmonton, AB @ Rexall Place *
05/14 Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre *
05/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
05/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center *
* = w/ The Black Keys