Check Out: Porcelain Raft – “Unless You Speak From Your Heart”

Bedroom pop composer Porcelain Raft unveils his debut album, Strange Weekend, on January 24th via Secretly Canadian. “Unless You Speak From Your Heart” is our latest preview, and you can stream it below.

Further below you’ll find the album’s tracklist, followed by Porcelain Raft’s upcoming tour schedule, which includes dates with both M83 and Smith Westerns.

Strange Weekend Tracklist:

01. Drifting In And Out

02. Shapeless & Gone

03. Is It Too Deep For You?

04. Put Me To Sleep

05. Backwords

06. Unless You Speak From Your Heart

07. The End Of Silence

08. If You Have A Wish

09. Picture

10. The Way In

Porcelain Raft 2012 Tour Dates:

01/17  Bristol, UK @ Trinity *

01/18  Manchester, UK @ Ritz *

01/19  Glasgow, UK @ The Arches *

01/20  Leeds, UK @ Cockpit *

01/21  Birmingham, UK @ Institure *

01/22  Brighton, UK @ Concorde *

01/24  Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *

01/27 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe ^

01/28 – Montreal, QC @ Il Motore ^

01/29 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^

01/31 – New York, NY @ Webester Hall ^

02/01 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

02/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

02/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall ^

02/16  London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire *

02/22  Hamburg, DE @ Uebel GefÃ¤hrlich *

02/23  Copenhagen, DE @ Vega *

02/24  Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller *

02/25  Stockholm, SE @ Berns *

02/27  Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia Club *

02/29  Malmo, SE @ Kulturbolaget *

03/02  Berlin, DE @ 20 Years of Intro Magazine *

03/03  Cologne, DE @ 20 Years of Intro Magazine *

03/04  Prague, CZ @ Lucerna *

03/05  MÃ¼nchen, DE @ Hansa39 *

03/06  Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali *

03/08  Montpellier, FR @ Rockstore *

03/09  Barcelona, ES @ Bikini *

03/10  Madrid, ES @ Shoko *

03/11  Porto, PT @ Hard Club *

03/12  Lisbon, PT @ Lux Club *

03/14  Bordeaux, FR @ iBoat *

03/15  Paris, FR @ La Cigale *

03/16  Lille, FR @ Grand Mix *

03/17  Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie *

03/18  Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks *

* = w/ M83

^ = w/ Smith Westerns