As previously reported, Denmark punk duo War (Iceage frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt and Sexdrome singer Loke Rahbek) will release their debut single, “At War for Youth”, on February 21st via Sacred Bones. Now, as Stereogum points out, word has come that the band will also put out a split 7” with Swedish synth-wave band Lust For Youth. Due in March from AVANT!, the single will feature the War track entitled “Somme, Maggio”. A dense mass of electronic looping, it’s available for streaming below.