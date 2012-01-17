Lower Dens announce new album: Nootropics

Baltimore dream-rock outfit Lower Dens are ready to unveil their sophomore LP. It’s titled Nootropics (pronounced No-eh-tro-pics) and will hit stores in North America on May 1st via Ribbon Music. The rest of the world will get it on April 30th.

According to press for the album, the title is a reference to the band’s “interest in transhumanism–the use of technology to extend human capabilities.” This theme also extends into the album’s actual content, as evident by the track titled “Brains”, which examines our relationship to technology, specifically, artificial intelligence. Stream the track below.

“Brains” will also be released on limited-edition 10″ vinyl on March 27th. Pre-orders for the single are now ongoing via Ribbon Music’s website.

The names of the album’s other nine tracks follow.

Nootropics Tracklist:

01. Alphabet Song

02. Brains

03. Stem

04. Propagation

05. Lamb

06. Candy

07. Lion in Winter Pt. 1

08. Lion in Winter Pt. 2

09. Nova Anthem

10. In the End is the Beginning