Blink-182 announces 20th anniversary tour dates

Photo by Debi Del Grande
Believe it or not, Blink-182 turns 20 this year. Yet even after all this time, the band can still put together one heck of a catchy pop-punk album and show, mixing adolescent joviality with adulthood’s weight. To celebrate their two-decade-long career, Blink will traverse the globe on a 20th anniversary tour, as Punknews reports. So far, six North American dates, including a spot at NJ’s The Bamboozle, have been scheduled for May, with a score of European dates keeping them occupied for the rest of summer. More dates on this side of the pond are expected, so stay tuned. Their current schedule is below, followed by the video for “After Midnight”.
Blink-182 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:
05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
05/17 – Manchester, NH @ Verizon Wireless Arena
05/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
05/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Bamboozle
05/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
05/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Colisee Pepsi Arena
06/07 – Birmingham, UK @ NIA Birmingham
06/08 – London, UK @ The O2
06/09 – London, UK @ The O2
06/12 – Dublin, IE @ The O2
06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Odyssey Arena
06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena Birmingham
06/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Sheffieuld
06/19 – Elswick, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC
06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/25 – Essen, DE @ Grugahalle Essen
06/26 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
06/28 – Brussels, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
06/29 – Prague, CZ @ City Festival
06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
07/01 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
07/04 – Lucca Lu, IT @ Piazza Napoleone
07/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre
07/08 – Bodelva, UK @ Eden Project
07/10 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
07/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena Nottingham
07/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Echo Arena
07/14 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Rockhal
07/17 – NÃ®mes, FR @ ArÃ¨nes de NÃ®mes
07/19 – Barcelone, ES @ St. Jordi Club
07/20 – Madrid, ES @ Palaciode los Deportes
07/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Atlantico Pavillion