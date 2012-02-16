Blink-182 announces 20th anniversary tour dates

Whoa, when did these dudes get old?

Photo by Debi Del Grande

Believe it or not, Blink-182 turns 20 this year. Yet even after all this time, the band can still put together one heck of a catchy pop-punk album and show, mixing adolescent joviality with adulthood’s weight. To celebrate their two-decade-long career, Blink will traverse the globe on a 20th anniversary tour, as Punknews reports. So far, six North American dates, including a spot at NJ’s The Bamboozle, have been scheduled for May, with a score of European dates keeping them occupied for the rest of summer. More dates on this side of the pond are expected, so stay tuned. Their current schedule is below, followed by the video for “After Midnight”.

Blink-182 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

05/17 – Manchester, NH @ Verizon Wireless Arena

05/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

05/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Bamboozle

05/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

05/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Colisee Pepsi Arena

06/07 – Birmingham, UK @ NIA Birmingham

06/08 – London, UK @ The O2

06/09 – London, UK @ The O2

06/12 – Dublin, IE @ The O2

06/13 – Belfast, UK @ Odyssey Arena

06/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena Birmingham

06/17 – Sheffield, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Sheffieuld

06/19 – Elswick, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SECC

06/23 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/25 – Essen, DE @ Grugahalle Essen

06/26 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt

06/28 – Brussels, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

06/29 – Prague, CZ @ City Festival

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/01 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

07/04 – Lucca Lu, IT @ Piazza Napoleone

07/05 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/07 – Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre

07/08 – Bodelva, UK @ Eden Project

07/10 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

07/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena Nottingham

07/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Echo Arena

07/14 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Rockhal

07/17 – NÃ®mes, FR @ ArÃ¨nes de NÃ®mes

07/19 – Barcelone, ES @ St. Jordi Club

07/20 – Madrid, ES @ Palaciode los Deportes

07/21 – Lisbon, PT @ Atlantico Pavillion



