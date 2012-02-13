Check Out: Killer Mike feat. T.I., Bun B, and Trouble – “Big Beast” (prod. El-P)

Atlanta MC Killer Mike broke into the game as a running body of OutKast. For his upcoming sixth LP, R.A.P. Music, he enlisted another rap icon, Definitive Jux head El-P, to serve as producer. Our first taste of the album comes in the guest-heavy opener “Big Beast”, featuring even more star power thanks to cameos by Trouble, Bun B, and T.I. The resulting cut sees all four MCs spit their quintessential gangster ish over a beat that’s a bass-heavy barrage of noises, tweaks, and random, jumbled effects. Stream it below (via Pitchfork).

R.A.P. Music hits stores on May 15th via Adult Swim’s label Williams Street Records.

R.A.P. Music Tracklist:

01. Big Beast (feat. Bun B, T.I., and Trouble)

02. Untitled (feat. Scar)

03. Go!

04. Southern Fried

05. Jo Jo’s Chillin

06. Reagan

07. Don’t Die

08. Ghetto Gospel

09. Butane (Champion’s Anthem) (feat. El-P)

10. Anywhere But Here (feat. Emily Panic)

11. Willie Burke Sherwood

12. R.A.P. Music