Jack White reveals Blunderbuss artwork, tracklist

Jack White has revealed the artwork (look above) and the tracklist (look below) for his debut solo LP, Blunderbuss. Spanning 13 tracks, the album was produced by White and recorded at Third Man Studio in Nashville.
Hear the whole thing come April 24th via Third Man/Columbia. In the meantime, watch/re-watch the video for “Love Interruption” below. White will also play the song and another one from the album on the March 3rd episode of Saturday Night Live.
Blunderbuss Tracklist:
01. Missing Pieces
02. Sixteen Saltines
03. Freedom At 21
04. Love Interruption
05. Blunderbuss
06. Hypocritical Kiss
07. Weep Themselves To Sleep
08. Im Shakin
09. Trash Tongue Talker
10. Hip (Eponymous) Poor Boy
11. I Guess I Should Go To Sleep
12. On And On And On
13. Take Me With You When You Go