Jack White reveals Blunderbuss artwork, tracklist

Jack White has revealed the artwork (look above) and the tracklist (look below) for his debut solo LP, Blunderbuss. Spanning 13 tracks, the album was produced by White and recorded at Third Man Studio in Nashville.

Hear the whole thing come April 24th via Third Man/Columbia. In the meantime, watch/re-watch the video for “Love Interruption” below. White will also play the song and another one from the album on the March 3rd episode of Saturday Night Live.

Blunderbuss Tracklist:

01. Missing Pieces

02. Sixteen Saltines

03. Freedom At 21

04. Love Interruption

05. Blunderbuss

06. Hypocritical Kiss

07. Weep Themselves To Sleep

08. Im Shakin

09. Trash Tongue Talker

10. Hip (Eponymous) Poor Boy

11. I Guess I Should Go To Sleep

12. On And On And On

13. Take Me With You When You Go