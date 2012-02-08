Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band to play Hangout Festival 2012

The third annual Hangout Music Festival runs May 18-20th on Alabama’s Gulf Shores. As previously reported, Jack White will top this year’s lineup and he’ll joined by Dave Matthews Band and a soon-to-be-announced third headliner . Update: Red Hot Chili Peppers have been confirmed as the third main stage headliner.

Other heavyweights include Wilco, String Cheese Incident, The Flaming Lips, who will perform Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Chris Cornell, Skrillex, Dispatch, and Steve Winwood.

Also playing are Randy Newman, STS9, Coheed and Cambria, Flogging Molly, M. Ward, Dr. Dog, Alabama Shakes, Dawes, Cage the Elephant, Gogol Bordello, Young the Giant, Mavis Staples, Big Freedia, Shpongle, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Gary Clark Jr., G. Love and Special Sauce, Allen Stone, Zeds Dead, Paul Oakenfold, Yelawolf, Mac Miller, Hey Rosetta!, Paper Diamond, and Sleeper Agent. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Three-day and VIP passes will be available starting Friday, February 10th at Noon ET. Visit the festival’s website for more information.