Video: Gorillaz feat. Andre 3000 and James Murphy  DoYaThing

There’s now a video for Gorillaz, Andre 3000, and James Murphy’s Converse-fueled collaboration, “DoYaThing”. Director Jamie Hewellet fuses classic Gorillaz animation with real-life footage, depicting a dilapidated house occupied by members of Gorillaz’s animated band (Murdoc, 2-D, Noodle and Russel), along with graphic interpretations of Andre 3000 and James Murphy. Of course, a pair of Gorillaz’s new Converse’s also make a cameo. Watch it below.

Download your own mp3 of “DoYaThing” at Converse’s website. And head to 107.7 The End to hear the song’s truly incredible extended version.