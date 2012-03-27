Check Out: Umphrey’s McGee gets remixed (CoS Premiere)

Experimentation is nothing new for Chicago’s own Umphrey’s McGee. Over the past 13 years, the “stream-of-consciousness” minstrels have energized live audiences with their tight, progressive rock jams as they continued to hone their melodic song-craft with studio albums like Mantis and Death By Stereo. Ascending to a whole new level of musical exploration, the outfit recently opened up Death By Stereo to the users of Indaba Music to test the creativity of the online remix community.

The end result, the cleverly-titled EP Death By Remix, spans classical arrangements, hip-hop re-edits, and dips into electronica before moving into bass-bumping territory with the Ed M remix of “Booth Love”. That particular remix morphs the original’s distorted bass line and keyboardists’s Joel Cummins runs into a mid-tempo electro-house banger. Warning: Ed M’s addition of soft drops and bright synths, combined with the sped-up vocal sample, may definitely lead to instances of booth love under the right circumstances. Stream the remix below.

Death By Remix hits stores on April 24 via ATO Records. In support of the release, the band will be on tour this summer and you can find the complete schedule at their website.