Swervedriver announces spring tour dates

British psych-gaze outfit Swervedriver is keeping the reunion going. Four years after ending its decade-long hiatus, the band has confirmed new U.S. tour dates for late March and early April, as well as an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on March 26th.

For the trek, Swervedriver will be supported by Hawkeye and Heaven, both of whom include members of Swervedriver frontman Adam Franklins other band, Bolts of Melody. Check out the full itinerary below.

In addition, a Swervedriver live DVD, a split 7 of Franklin covering Wolf Parades Shine a Light and The Clienteles Elm Grove Widow, and an Adam Franklin and Bolts of Melody/Heaven split 7 will be available at all shows. Swervedriver is also working on new material for possible release later this year, so stay tuned for more information on that front.

Swervedriver 2012 Tour Dates:

03/26 – New York, NY @ Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

03/29 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

03/30 – Washington DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel *

03/31 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

04/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

04/03 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s ^

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge ^

04/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Key Club *

* = w/ Heaven

^ = w/ Hawkeye