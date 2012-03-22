Menu

Top 10 Videos of the Week (3/22)

by
on March 22, 2012, 1:09pm
0 comments
view all

top10videosoftheweek Top 10 Videos of the Week (3/22)

“I’m looking for something that’ll… break through. You know?” James Woods’ Max Renn yearns in David Cronenberg’s 1983 cult classic Videodrome. Oh, how things have changed. In today’s day and age, we’ve already drowned in media. It’s swallowed us. We’re nothing but a bubble amidst one infinite, engulfing abyss. Intimidated? You should be. With each passing second, you’re losing opportunities to take advantage of a culture that’s moving ahead and at an exhausting rate. You could very well be alone… left behind… abandoned. Terrified yet? Yes? Well, that’s more like it.

-Michael Roffman

President/Editor-in-Chief

view all
Previous Story
Bloc Party signs with Frenchkiss Records
Next Story
Check Out: Light Asylum – “IPC”
No comments