Have you heard the one about a peacoat-clad woman, an alley way trolling Lee Ranaldo, and a wintry New York? No? In Leah Singer’s video for Ranaldo’s “Angles”, off his latest solo LP, Between The Times & The Tides, you’ll unlikely find the punch line to what could have been a great Brooklyn joke, but oh well. At the very least, if you’ve been meaning to hit up The Big Apple, then here’s your quick escape for the day. Run away below.