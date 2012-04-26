Check Out: Active Child – “Hanging On” (GRVRBBRS Remix) (CoS Premiere)

Photo by Ricky Chapman

Behind most remixes, there’s probably an electronic outfit somewhere with no vowels in its all-caps name. The latest to rear their fingers over the synthpads are GRVRBBRS, also known as Graverobbers. Despite their somewhat morbid moniker, the Brooklyn-based production duo specializes in bouncy disco-tech reminiscent of the Jackson 5 or Earth, Wind, and Fire. Recently, GRVRBBRS applied their production talents to Active Child‘s track “Hanging On”, the lead single off the choral R&B project’s 2011 LP, You Are All I See. They lighten the original beat with cheap synthesizers befitting a Miami Vice episode before bumping a throwdown of a chorus that eerily resembles Kavinsky’s “Nightcall”. Check it out below.

Active Child – “Hanging On” (GRVRBBRS Remix)

To go along with the new remix, Active Child is reissuing his 2010 EP Curtis Lane on 10-inch vinyl, which was previously out of print. Also, he kicks off his newest U.S. tour in La Jolla, California later tonight. Find the full docket below.

Active Child 2012 Tour Dates:

04/26  La Jolla, CA @ The Loft at UCSD*^

04/27  Pomona, CA @ The Glass House*^

04/28  Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom*^

04/29  Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress*^

04/30  Santa Fe, NM @ Sol at Santa Fe Brewing Company*^

05/02  Norman, OK @ Opolis*^

05/03  Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall*^

05/04  Austin, TX @ The Mohawk*^

05/05  Houston, TX @ Fitzgeralds*^

05/07  Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*^

05/08  Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle*^

05/09  Washington, DC @ Black Cat*^

05/10  New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom*^

05/11  New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge*^

05/12  Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*^

05/14  Montreal, CAN @ il Motore*^

05/15  Toronto, CAN @ Lees Palace*^

05/16  Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*^

05/17  St. Louis, MO @ Firebird*^

05/18  Lawrence, KS @ The Jackpot Station*^

05/19  Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*^

05/20  Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre*^

05/22  Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*^

05/24  Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge*^

05/25  Vancouver, BC @ Electric Owl*^

05/27  Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch *^

05/29  San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*^

05/31  Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour*^

* = w/ Superhumanoids

^ = w/ Balam Acab