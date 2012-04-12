Giveaway: CHIRP Record Fair Shopping Spree

This weekend, Chicago Independent Radio Project, or CHIRP Radio, will host its tenth annual CHIRP Record Fair at Chicago Journeyman Plumbers Union, located at 1340 West Washington Boulevard. The event, which features dozens of the city’s hottest record vendors, traditionally raises money for the independent radio station each year.

Consequence of Sound will be site each day (Saturday, April 14th and Sunday, April 15th), offering one lucky winner a shopping spree at the Record Fair. There’s a catch, however, but it’s simple. Attendees will have to download our new mobile app, and then use the app’s QR code reader to scan a special, unique code located only at our CoS table. Winners will be notified via the mobile app. Need we remind you that our app is currently available for free?

Think about it: With Record Store Day the following weekend, wouldn’t a shopping spree help out that wallet of yours? Of course. So, if you’re feeling saucy, head over to the CHIRP Record Fair this weekend, support a good cause, talk and shop vinyl with fans and vendors, and then chill with us. We won’t bite.

For more information on CHIRP Radio or the Record Fair, please visit their official site.