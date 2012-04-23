The Beach Boys to release new album on June 5th

As previously reported, The Beach Boys’ 50th anniversary reunion will include a new studio album, the first to feature all surviving band members since 1995’s Stars and Stripes Vol. 1. Now, a new promo video confirms a June 5th release for the yet-to-be-titled LP, and offers a brief preview of the lead single,”Thats Why God Made the Radio”. Check it out below.

Speaking with Billboard.com, Bruce Johnston said the album is “all brand new,” adding “There’s a lot of what you’d hope to hear from Brian (Wilson) on there. It’s not a quilt or a pot luck dinner; it’s not like, ‘OK, everybody show up with your songs.’ It’s not one of those kind of albums. There’s a lot of Brian in there, and Mike (Love). It’s just nice to know there is a Mike Love and a Brian Wilson still around to write together.”

In support of the release, The Beach Boys kick off their extensive North American tour tomorrow night in Tucson, AZ. Check out the full docket underneath the promo video.

The Beach Boys 2012 Tour Dates:

04/24  Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Ampitheater

04/26  Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

04/27  New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Ampitheater

04/29  Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Ampitheater

05/02  St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Ampitheater

05/04  Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/05  Tampa, FL @ David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

05/08  New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

05/09  New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

05/11  Pittsburgh, PA @ Bendum Center for the Performing Arts

05/12  Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/13  Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/15  White Plains, NY @ Westchester County Center

05/17 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

05/19  Atlanta City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino

05/21  Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

05/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

05/25 – Chula Vista, CA @ Cricket Wireless Ampitheater *

05/26 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Special Events Center

05/27  Las Vegas, NV @ Red Rock Casino

05/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/01  Berkley, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/02  Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/03 – Irvine, CA @ Verizon Wireless Ampitheater

06/08  The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/10  Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/13  Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/15  Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/16  Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

06/17  Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/19  Toronto, ON @ Molson Ampitheatre

06/20  Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/22  Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Park

06/23  Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/24 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

06/26  Boston, MA @ Bank of America Pavilion

06/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/29  Darien Lakes, NY @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/01  Milwaukee, WI @ Markus Ampitheater (Summerfest)

07/03  Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live

07/04 – Provo, UT @ Stadium of Fire

07/10  Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre

07/13  Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

07/14  Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Ampitheater

07/15  Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Ampitheater

07/26 – Rome, IT @ Ippodromo delle Capannelle

07/27 – Milan, IT @ Civic Arena

07/29 – Gothenberg, SE @ Tradgaardsforeningen

07/31 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

08/01 – Aarhus, DK @ Musikhuset

08/03 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World Arena

08/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle

08/05 – Munich, DE @ Hockey Park

08/07 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival

08/16 – Tokyo, JP @ QVC Marine Field

08/17 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

08/19 – Nagoya, JO @ Gaishi Hall

* = w/ Foster the People