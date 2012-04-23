The Beach Boys to release new album on June 5th

As previously reported, The Beach Boys’ 50th anniversary reunion will include a new studio album, the first to feature all surviving band members since 1995’s Stars and Stripes Vol. 1. Now, a new promo video confirms a June 5th release for the yet-to-be-titled LP, and offers a brief preview of the lead single,”Thats Why God Made the Radio”. Check it out below.
Speaking with Billboard.com, Bruce Johnston said the album is “all brand new,” adding “There’s a lot of what you’d hope to hear from Brian (Wilson) on there. It’s not a quilt or a pot luck dinner; it’s not like, ‘OK, everybody show up with your songs.’ It’s not one of those kind of albums. There’s a lot of Brian in there, and Mike (Love). It’s just nice to know there is a Mike Love and a Brian Wilson still around to write together.”
In support of the release, The Beach Boys kick off their extensive North American tour tomorrow night in Tucson, AZ. Check out the full docket underneath the promo video.
The Beach Boys 2012 Tour Dates:
04/24 Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Ampitheater
04/26 Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre
04/27 New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Ampitheater
04/29 Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Ampitheater
05/02 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Ampitheater
05/04 Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/05 Tampa, FL @ David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
05/08 New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
05/09 New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
05/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Bendum Center for the Performing Arts
05/12 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/13 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/15 White Plains, NY @ Westchester County Center
05/17 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center
05/19 Atlanta City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino
05/21 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
05/25 – Chula Vista, CA @ Cricket Wireless Ampitheater *
05/26 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Special Events Center
05/27 Las Vegas, NV @ Red Rock Casino
05/28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
06/01 Berkley, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/03 – Irvine, CA @ Verizon Wireless Ampitheater
06/08 The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/10 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/13 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/15 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/16 Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center
06/17 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
06/19 Toronto, ON @ Molson Ampitheatre
06/20 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/22 Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Park
06/23 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/24 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
06/26 Boston, MA @ Bank of America Pavilion
06/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/29 Darien Lakes, NY @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/30 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Markus Ampitheater (Summerfest)
07/03 Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live
07/04 – Provo, UT @ Stadium of Fire
07/10 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre
07/13 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
07/14 Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Ampitheater
07/15 Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Ampitheater
07/26 – Rome, IT @ Ippodromo delle Capannelle
07/27 – Milan, IT @ Civic Arena
07/29 – Gothenberg, SE @ Tradgaardsforeningen
07/31 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
08/01 – Aarhus, DK @ Musikhuset
08/03 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World Arena
08/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle
08/05 – Munich, DE @ Hockey Park
08/07 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival
08/16 – Tokyo, JP @ QVC Marine Field
08/17 – Osaka, JP @ Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
08/19 – Nagoya, JO @ Gaishi Hall
* = w/ Foster the People