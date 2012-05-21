Bob Mould reissues Sugar catalog

Bob Mould will soon dig into his Sugar catalogue and knock out some reissues, specifically 1992’s Copper Blue, 1993’s Beaster EP, and 1994’s File Under: Easy Listening. They’re all due out July 24th via Merge and will come fully stocked with deluxe goodies and remastered tracks.
Sugar’s acclaimed full-length, Copper Blue, will be combined with the Beaster EP as a three-CD or a double vinyl set, which will include B-sides and a 1992 recording of the band’s performance at Chicago’s Metro. File Under, on the other hand, will be released as a double CD or a single LP with digital downloads, all of which will include B-sides and a recording of their 1994 gig in Minneapolis. Check out a teaser trailer and the tracklists below.
Following the reissues, Mould will release a new album through Merge this fall.
Copper Blue/Beaster Tracklist:
Disc 1 (Copper Blue):
01. The Act We Act
02. A Good Idea
03. Changes
04. Helpless
05. Hoover Dam
06. The Slim
07. If I Can’t Change Your Mind
08. Fortune Teller
09. Slick
10. Man on the Moon
11. Needle Hits E *
12. If I Can’t Change Your Mind (Solo Mix) *
13. Try Again *
14. Clownmaster *
* = B-sides
Disc 2 (Beaster EP):
01. Come Around
02. Tilted
03. Judas Cradle
04. JC Auto
05. Feeling Better
06. Walking Away
Disc 3 (Live at Cabaret Metro Chicago, Illinois, July 22, 1992):
01. The Act We Act
02. A Good Idea
03. Changes
04. Running Out of Time
05. Helpless
06. If I Can’t Change Your Mind
07. Where Diamonds Are Halos
08. Hoover Dam
09. Beer Commercial
10. Slick
11. Anyone
12. Clownmaster
13. Tilted
14. Armenia City in the Sky
15. JC Auto
16. The Slim
17. Dum Dum Boys
18. Man on the Moon
File Under: Easy Listening Tracklist:
Disc 1 (File Under: Easy Listening):
01. Gift
02. Company Book
03. Your Favorite Thing
04. What You Want It to Be
05. Gee Angel
06. Panama City Motel
07. Can’t Help You Anymore
08. Granny Cool
09. Believe What You’re Saying
10. Explode and Make Up
11. Mind Is an Island *
12. Frustration *
13. Going Home *
14. In the Eyes of My Friends *
15. And You Tell Me *
16. Believer What You’re Saying (Campfire Mix) *
* = B-sides
Disc 2 (The Joke Is Always On Us, Sometimes – Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 2, 1994):
01. Gift
02. Company Book
03. Hoover Dam
04. After All the Roads Have Led to Nowhere
05. Where Diamonds Are Halos
06. Slick
07. Going Home
08. Running Out of Time
09. Frustration
10. Changes
11. Can’t Help You Anymore
12. Helpless
13. If I Can’t Change Your Mind
14. In the Eyes of My Friends
15. Clownmaster
16. Gee Angel
17. Explode and Make Up
18. The Slim