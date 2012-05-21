Bob Mould reissues Sugar catalog

Bob Mould will soon dig into his Sugar catalogue and knock out some reissues, specifically 1992’s Copper Blue, 1993’s Beaster EP, and 1994’s File Under: Easy Listening. They’re all due out July 24th via Merge and will come fully stocked with deluxe goodies and remastered tracks.

Sugar’s acclaimed full-length, Copper Blue, will be combined with the Beaster EP as a three-CD or a double vinyl set, which will include B-sides and a 1992 recording of the band’s performance at Chicago’s Metro. File Under, on the other hand, will be released as a double CD or a single LP with digital downloads, all of which will include B-sides and a recording of their 1994 gig in Minneapolis. Check out a teaser trailer and the tracklists below.

Following the reissues, Mould will release a new album through Merge this fall.

Copper Blue/Beaster Tracklist:

Disc 1 (Copper Blue):

01. The Act We Act

02. A Good Idea

03. Changes

04. Helpless

05. Hoover Dam

06. The Slim

07. If I Can’t Change Your Mind

08. Fortune Teller

09. Slick

10. Man on the Moon

11. Needle Hits E *

12. If I Can’t Change Your Mind (Solo Mix) *

13. Try Again *

14. Clownmaster *

* = B-sides

Disc 2 (Beaster EP):

01. Come Around

02. Tilted

03. Judas Cradle

04. JC Auto

05. Feeling Better

06. Walking Away

Disc 3 (Live at Cabaret Metro Chicago, Illinois, July 22, 1992):

01. The Act We Act

02. A Good Idea

03. Changes

04. Running Out of Time

05. Helpless

06. If I Can’t Change Your Mind

07. Where Diamonds Are Halos

08. Hoover Dam

09. Beer Commercial

10. Slick

11. Anyone

12. Clownmaster

13. Tilted

14. Armenia City in the Sky

15. JC Auto

16. The Slim

17. Dum Dum Boys

18. Man on the Moon

File Under: Easy Listening Tracklist:

Disc 1 (File Under: Easy Listening):

01. Gift

02. Company Book

03. Your Favorite Thing

04. What You Want It to Be

05. Gee Angel

06. Panama City Motel

07. Can’t Help You Anymore

08. Granny Cool

09. Believe What You’re Saying

10. Explode and Make Up

11. Mind Is an Island *

12. Frustration *

13. Going Home *

14. In the Eyes of My Friends *

15. And You Tell Me *

16. Believer What You’re Saying (Campfire Mix) *

* = B-sides

Disc 2 (The Joke Is Always On Us, Sometimes – Live at First Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 2, 1994):

01. Gift

02. Company Book

03. Hoover Dam

04. After All the Roads Have Led to Nowhere

05. Where Diamonds Are Halos

06. Slick

07. Going Home

08. Running Out of Time

09. Frustration

10. Changes

11. Can’t Help You Anymore

12. Helpless

13. If I Can’t Change Your Mind

14. In the Eyes of My Friends

15. Clownmaster

16. Gee Angel

17. Explode and Make Up

18. The Slim