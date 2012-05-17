Check Out: Stagnant Pools – “Dead Sailor”

Bryan and Douglass Enas make up Bloomington, Indiana’s Stagnant Pools, tossing in another worthy name in the ever-evolving pool of solid rock duos. On August 7th, the two will release their debut full-length, Temporary Room, via Polyvinyl Records. Scrapping together the best parts of Joy Division, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Mark Lanegan, the Enas brothers kick up enough aural dust to make up for the lack of, well, having any other support. What’s remarkable is that they not only recorded their debut in one day, but that a track as layered and precise as “Dead Sailor” could come out of it. Download the track below and peep the album’s tracklist shortly after.

Stagnant Pools – “Dead Sailor”

Temporary Room Tracklist:

01. Illusions

02. Dead Sailor

03. Jumpsuit

04. Solitude

05. Temporary Room

06. Stun

07. Consistency

08. Dreaming of You

09. Frozen

10. Maze of Graves

11. Alternate Ending

12. Waveland