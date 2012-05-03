Turbo Fruits announce third album: Butter

On September 11th, Nashville’s Turbo Fruits return with their third full-length, Butter, via Serpents and Snakes Records. Produced by Jim Eno, the 11-track effort was recorded in eight days at his Public Hi-Fi Studio in Austin, TX. As a first listen, download “Sweet Thang” below.

According to a press release, the album features “rock ‘n’ roll filled with wild abandon and unfettered debauchery”, complete with “buzzsaw guitars and pummeling, primal rhythms.” It’s a “wild, raw record for the kind of folks that aren’t ashamed to get loose, get sweaty and get down.”

Makes sense then that the Nashville rockers are currently destroying venues across America with Deer Tick. Check out the band’s full itinerary below.

Turbo Fruits – “Sweet Thang”

Butter Tracklist:

01. Where The Stars Don’t Shine

2. Gamble Tamble

3. Don’t Like To Fight

4. Harley Dollar Bill$

5. Sweet Thang

6. 10 Years

7. Catch & Release

8. Colt 45

9. Gotta Get Along

10. She Said Hello

11. Aint The Only One Havin’ Fun

Turbo Fruits 2012 Tour Dates:

05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/04 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

05/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Aruba

05/09 – Reno, NV @ Cargo CommRow

05/12 – Denver, CO @ Moe’s

05/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

05/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

05/18 – Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose

05/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

05/20 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

05/21 – Rapid City, SD @ Crystal Cave

05/22 – Billings, MT @ Manny’s

05/23 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre

05/26 – Seattle, WA @ Comet Tavern

05/29 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

05/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

06/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Gateway (SAIT)

06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

06/04 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

06/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End

06/06 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

06/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

06/10 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Mavericks

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

06/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club