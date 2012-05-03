Turbo Fruits announce third album: Butter

On September 11th, Nashville’s Turbo Fruits return with their third full-length, Butter, via Serpents and Snakes Records. Produced by Jim Eno, the 11-track effort was recorded in eight days at his Public Hi-Fi Studio in Austin, TX. As a first listen, download “Sweet Thang” below.
According to a press release, the album features “rock ‘n’ roll filled with wild abandon and unfettered debauchery”, complete with “buzzsaw guitars and pummeling, primal rhythms.” It’s a “wild, raw record for the kind of folks that aren’t ashamed to get loose, get sweaty and get down.”
Makes sense then that the Nashville rockers are currently destroying venues across America with Deer Tick. Check out the band’s full itinerary below.
Butter Tracklist:
01. Where The Stars Don’t Shine
2. Gamble Tamble
3. Don’t Like To Fight
4. Harley Dollar Bill$
5. Sweet Thang
6. 10 Years
7. Catch & Release
8. Colt 45
9. Gotta Get Along
10. She Said Hello
11. Aint The Only One Havin’ Fun
Turbo Fruits 2012 Tour Dates:
05/02 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
05/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/04 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
05/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Aruba
05/09 – Reno, NV @ Cargo CommRow
05/12 – Denver, CO @ Moe’s
05/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada
05/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird
05/18 – Iowa City, IA @ Blue Moose
05/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
05/20 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
05/21 – Rapid City, SD @ Crystal Cave
05/22 – Billings, MT @ Manny’s
05/23 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat
05/25 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theatre
05/26 – Seattle, WA @ Comet Tavern
05/29 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
05/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
06/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Gateway (SAIT)
06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite
06/04 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange
06/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ West End
06/06 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
06/08 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
06/10 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
06/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Mavericks
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
06/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club