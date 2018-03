What: In the music video for “Glitters Like Gold”, The Cribs recreate the wonder of Vh-1’s Pop-Up Video, adding links to accompanying clips for each factoid. It’s just as wholesome and informative as it was back in the day.

The band’s latest album, In The Belly of the Brazen Bull, is out now on Wichita Recordings.

Directed by: Andy Knowles and Stephen Agnew