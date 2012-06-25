Menu
June 25, 2012
Childish Gambino to release new mixtape on July 4th

On July 4th, Childish Gambino will follow up his Top Star-earning major label debut, Camp, with a new mixtape. No word on a title or tracklist, but the actor-turned-rapper has unleashed a series of new tracks in recent months, including collaborations with Beck, Das Racist’s Heems, ScHoolboy Q, and Nipsey Hussle, along with the solo cuts We Aint Them and “Shoulda Known”. Click on the respective links to get caught up.

In support of the release, Gambino has a number of dates scheduled throughout the summer/fall, including appearances at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Check out his website for the full itinerary.

