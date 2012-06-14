Mount Eerie announces second album of 2012: Ocean Roar

As previously reported, Phil Elverum (AKA Mount Eerie) made plans to release two albums for 2012. He stuck to that agenda last month with the release of Clear Moon, and now, he’s set the date for its companion album, Ocean Roar. It will be released on September 4th through Elverum’s own imprint, P.W. Elverum and Sun.

A press release describes the album as “the audio equivalent of the blanket of thick dark water vapor that covers the Pacific Northwest for most of the year, revealing only brief glimpses of illumination.” If that description goes over your head, the release also goes on to describe it as being “more experimental than the average album,” insisting that the tracks aren’t songs, per se, but “studies in sound, attempts to alter the way the brain experiences its surroundings after being subjected to endless chords, repeating note flurries, stretched drones. It’s “psychedelic” in same way as seasickness or vertigo. Warmth and distortion, burning driftwood, 9 months of rain.” Okay.

Consult the album’s tracklist below, as well as Elverum’s upcoming tour schedule. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

Ocean Roar Tracklist:

01. Pale Lights

02. Ocean Roar

03. Ancient Times

04. instrumental

05. Waves

06. Engel Der Luft (Popol Vuh)

07. I Walked Home Beholding

08. instrumental

Mount Eerie 2012 Tour Dates:

06/17 – Olympia, WA @ Northern 414 1/2 Legion Way

06/18 – Portland, OR @ 4321 SE Hawthorne (2 shows, early & late)

06/19 – Portland, OR @ Valentine’s

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ 20/20 Cycle (2 shows, early & late)

06/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/22 – Nanaimo, BC @ TBA

06/23 – Victoria, BC @ The Fifty Fifty

06/24 – Bellingham, WA @ Make.Shift Art Space

07/13-15 – Anacortes, WA @ 1st Anacortes Unknown Music Series

08/24-26 – Rochester, WA @ Helsing Junction Sleepover