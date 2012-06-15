New Music: Dirty Projectors – “Dance For You”

Dirty Projectors have unveiled a second track from their upcoming LP, Swing Lo Magellan, due out July 10th via Domino Records. You’ve already heard the lead single, “Gun Has No Trigger”; now, “Dance For You” is streaming below.
Swing Lo Magellan Tracklist:
01. Offspring Are Blank
02. About to Die
03. Gun Has No Trigger
04. Swing Lo Magellan
05. Just From Chevron
06. Dance For You
07. Maybe That Was It
08. Impregnable Question
09. See What She Seeing
10. The Socialites
11. Unto Caesar
12. Irresponsible Tune