New Music: Dirty Projectors – “Dance For You”

Dirty Projectors have unveiled a second track from their upcoming LP, Swing Lo Magellan, due out July 10th via Domino Records. You’ve already heard the lead single, “Gun Has No Trigger”; now, “Dance For You” is streaming below.

Swing Lo Magellan Tracklist:

01. Offspring Are Blank

02. About to Die

03. Gun Has No Trigger

04. Swing Lo Magellan

05. Just From Chevron

06. Dance For You

07. Maybe That Was It

08. Impregnable Question

09. See What She Seeing

10. The Socialites

11. Unto Caesar

12. Irresponsible Tune