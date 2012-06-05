New Music: White Fang – “Coffee Table” (CoS Premiere)

For a sense of what lo-fi punks White Fang are all about, one needs only to look at their Facebook page. “Genre: celebration. Influences: going hard. General manager: marijuana (we’re working on that).” Whether filming their own videos, booking their own tours, or releasing cassettes on their own Gnar Tapes label, these DIY young guns manage to focus their reckless abandon into garage rock gold.

This summer sees the Portland quartet putting out two recordings: an EP called High Expectations and a LP called Positive Feedback. As a first listen to the former, stream “Coffee Table” below. Clocking it at just under a minute, the tracks offers a full sense of the irresistible noise the band captures on their four track recordings. It sounds like a couple of buds chilling out, getting stoned (“still smoke left in the bong”), and throwing together some carefree jams. Skuzzed out to the brim, the short cut is nonetheless earworm catchy, with a riff that’ll be repeating in your skull long after it ends.

The High Expectations EP is out June 12th via Burger Records. Marriage Records will put out Positive Feedback on vinyl the same day.