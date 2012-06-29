New Music: Wye Oak – “Spiral”

Adult Swim’s Singles Program continues today with a new cut from Baltimore indie folk duo Wye Oak. “Spiral” is a departure for the band, utilizing programmed beats, loads of echo, and crisp guitar parts for a soundscape that’s as sinister as it is utterly infectious. Stream it below; starting Monday, July 2nd, the song will be available for download at Adult Swim’s website.

