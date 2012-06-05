R.I.P. George Marino

Legendary music engineer George Marino died Monday following a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

A three-time Grammy winner, Marino mastered such classic albums as Guns N Roses’ Appetite For Destruction, Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Double Fantasy, Metallica’s Black Album, AC/DC’s Back in Black, and, most recently, Arcade Fire’s The Suburbs, which earned him a Grammy Award in 2011.

According to Billboard, Marino began his career as a librarian and assistant at Capitol Studios in 1967, then apprenticed in the mastering department. In 1973, he joined Sterling Sound and would spend the next 40 years there as a mastering engineer.