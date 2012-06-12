Thee Oh Sees announce new album: Putrifiers II

San Francisco psych-rock outfit Thee Oh Sees will follow-up their two 2011 LPs, Castlemania and Carrion Crawler/The Dream, with Putrifiers II on September 11th via In the Red. The album’s rather awesome artwork is posted above, and the tracklist is listed below.

In support of the record, the band will embark on a co-headlining tour with Ty Segall in September. Check out the band’s full itinerary just beneath the tracklist.

Putrifiers II Tracklist:

01. Wax Face

02. Hang a Picture

03. So Nice

04. Cloud #1

05. Floods New Light

06. Putrifiers II

07. Will We Be Scared?

08. Lupine Dominus

09. Goodnight Baby

10. Wicked Park

Thee Oh Sees 2012 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana@Bi

06/13 – Rome, IT @ San Lorenzo Estate

06/14 – Torino, IT @ Spazio 211

06/15 – Venice, IT @ Pop Corn Marghera

06/16 – Genéve, CH @ L’Usine

06/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

06/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradisio

06/20 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

06/21 – Bruxelles, BE @ Wartkapoen

06/22 – Berlin, DE @ White Trash

06/23 – Erfurt, DE @ Teenitus Fest

06/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafen Klang

06/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Strand Club

06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Revolver

06/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpe Huset

06/30 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes

07/01 – Rotterdam, NL @ Metropolis Fest

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/20 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/03-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/05 – Big Sur, CA @ Woodsist Festival

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey $

09/10 – San Diego, CA @ Bar Pink $

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Neon Reverb Festival

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

09/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM @UCO *

09/15 – Austin, TX @ La Zona Rosa *

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm *

09/19 – Birmingham, AL @ The Bottletree Cafe *

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Zombie Shop *

09/21 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Well *

09/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ ATP’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror”

09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

09/26 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Hoxton *

09/29 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

10/02 – Missoula, MT @ VFW $

10/03 – Calgary, AB @ Broken City $

10/04 – Calgary, AB @ Broken City $

10/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater $

* = w/ Ty Segall

$ = w/ Sic Alps`