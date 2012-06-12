Thee Oh Sees announce new album: Putrifiers II

San Francisco psych-rock outfit Thee Oh Sees will follow-up their two 2011 LPs, Castlemania and Carrion Crawler/The Dream, with Putrifiers II on September 11th via In the Red. The album’s rather awesome artwork is posted above, and the tracklist is listed below.
In support of the record, the band will embark on a co-headlining tour with Ty Segall in September. Check out the band’s full itinerary just beneath the tracklist.
Putrifiers II Tracklist:
01. Wax Face
02. Hang a Picture
03. So Nice
04. Cloud #1
05. Floods New Light
06. Putrifiers II
07. Will We Be Scared?
08. Lupine Dominus
09. Goodnight Baby
10. Wicked Park
Thee Oh Sees 2012 Tour Dates:
06/12 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana@Bi
06/13 – Rome, IT @ San Lorenzo Estate
06/14 – Torino, IT @ Spazio 211
06/15 – Venice, IT @ Pop Corn Marghera
06/16 – Genéve, CH @ L’Usine
06/18 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
06/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradisio
06/20 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun
06/21 – Bruxelles, BE @ Wartkapoen
06/22 – Berlin, DE @ White Trash
06/23 – Erfurt, DE @ Teenitus Fest
06/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafen Klang
06/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Strand Club
06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Revolver
06/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpe Huset
06/30 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockéennes
07/01 – Rotterdam, NL @ Metropolis Fest
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/20 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/03-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/05 – Big Sur, CA @ Woodsist Festival
08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
09/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey $
09/10 – San Diego, CA @ Bar Pink $
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Neon Reverb Festival
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *
09/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ ACM @UCO *
09/15 – Austin, TX @ La Zona Rosa *
09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Goat Farm *
09/19 – Birmingham, AL @ The Bottletree Cafe *
09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Zombie Shop *
09/21 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *
09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Well *
09/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ ATP’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror”
09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *
09/26 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Hoxton *
09/29 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *
10/02 – Missoula, MT @ VFW $
10/03 – Calgary, AB @ Broken City $
10/04 – Calgary, AB @ Broken City $
10/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater $
* = w/ Ty Segall
$ = w/ Sic Alps`