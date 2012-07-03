George Lewis, Jr. (AKA Twin Shadow) is currently streaming his sophomore LP, Confess, at Urban Outfitters’ website. As previously reported, the 10-track effort was inspired by an early morning motorcycle ride in Los Angeles, where the album was recorded. It will be formally released on July 10th via 4AD.

Below, you can watch his recently released video for the album’s lead single, “5 Seconds”.

Confess Tracklist:

01. Golden Light

02. You Call Me On

03. Five Seconds

04. Run My Heart

05. The One

06. Beg for the Night

07. Patient

08. When the Movies Over

09. I Dont Care

10. Be Mine Tonight

Hidden Track: Mirror in the Dark