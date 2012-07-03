George Lewis, Jr. (AKA Twin Shadow) is currently streaming his sophomore LP, Confess, at Urban Outfitters’ website. As previously reported, the 10-track effort was inspired by an early morning motorcycle ride in Los Angeles, where the album was recorded. It will be formally released on July 10th via 4AD.
Below, you can watch his recently released video for the album’s lead single, “5 Seconds”.
Confess Tracklist:
01. Golden Light
02. You Call Me On
03. Five Seconds
04. Run My Heart
05. The One
06. Beg for the Night
07. Patient
08. When the Movies Over
09. I Dont Care
10. Be Mine Tonight
Hidden Track: Mirror in the Dark