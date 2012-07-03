Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Stream: Twin Shadow – Confess

by
on July 03, 2012, 2:49pm
0 comments

twin shadow confess Stream: Twin Shadow Confess

George Lewis, Jr. (AKA Twin Shadow) is currently streaming his sophomore LP, Confess, at Urban Outfitters’ website. As previously reported, the 10-track effort was inspired by an early morning motorcycle ride in Los Angeles, where the album was recorded. It will be formally released on July 10th via 4AD.

Below, you can watch his recently released video for the album’s lead single, “5 Seconds”.

Confess Tracklist:
01. Golden Light
02. You Call Me On
03. Five Seconds
04. Run My Heart
05. The One
06. Beg for the Night
07. Patient
08. When the Movies Over
09. I Dont Care
10. Be Mine Tonight
Hidden Track: Mirror in the Dark

Previous Story
Animal Collective reveals new Centipede Hz artwork, deluxe edition
Next Story
André 3000 covers The Beatles, Muddy Waters for Jimi Hendrix biopic
No comments