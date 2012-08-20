Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Stream: Wild Nothing – Nocturne

by
on August 20, 2012, 11:20am
0 comments

wildnothinganimated Stream: Wild Nothing Nocturne

Jack Tatums dream-pop project Wild Nothing will release a sophomore LP called Nocturne on August 28th via Captured Tracks. You’ve already heard the tracks “Shadow” and “Paradise”, and now the full album is streaming at Dazed Digital.

Tatum will hit the road later this month in support of the album, and you can find the full itinerary here.

Nocturne Tracklist:
01. Shadow
02. Midnight Song
03. Nocturne
04. Through the Glass
05. Only Heather
06. This Chain Wont Break
07. Disappear Always
08. Paradise
09. Counting Days
10. The Blue Dress
11. Rheya

Previous Story
Album Review: Dispatch – Circles Around The Sun
Next Story
Video: Frightened Rabbit – “State Hospital”
No comments