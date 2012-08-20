Jack Tatums dream-pop project Wild Nothing will release a sophomore LP called Nocturne on August 28th via Captured Tracks. You’ve already heard the tracks “Shadow” and “Paradise”, and now the full album is streaming at Dazed Digital.

Tatum will hit the road later this month in support of the album, and you can find the full itinerary here.

Nocturne Tracklist:

01. Shadow

02. Midnight Song

03. Nocturne

04. Through the Glass

05. Only Heather

06. This Chain Wont Break

07. Disappear Always

08. Paradise

09. Counting Days

10. The Blue Dress

11. Rheya