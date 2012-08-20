Jack Tatums dream-pop project Wild Nothing will release a sophomore LP called Nocturne on August 28th via Captured Tracks. You’ve already heard the tracks “Shadow” and “Paradise”, and now the full album is streaming at Dazed Digital.
Tatum will hit the road later this month in support of the album, and you can find the full itinerary here.
Nocturne Tracklist:
01. Shadow
02. Midnight Song
03. Nocturne
04. Through the Glass
05. Only Heather
06. This Chain Wont Break
07. Disappear Always
08. Paradise
09. Counting Days
10. The Blue Dress
11. Rheya