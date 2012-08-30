Menu
Video: Chairlift – “I Belong In Your Arms” (Japanese language version)

on August 30, 2012, 12:30pm
This week, Chairlift’s sophomore LP, Something, is finally available in Japan, and to celebrate they’ve recorded a Japanese language version of album standout “I Belong In Your Arms” (frontwoman Caroline Polachek spent time in Japan as a child). They’ve also created a spoof karaoke video for the song, complete with state-of-the-art graphics and way too many ladders.

The Japanese version of the track will be released as a 7″, backed by an “instrumental karaoke version” by Kurt Feldman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart and Ice Choir. Stateside, Something is out now via Columbia Records.

Directed by: Caroline Polachek and Eric Epstein

