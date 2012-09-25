Lil Wayne gives deposition, threatens lawyer, and it’s all hilarious

If you ever find yourself writing fan fiction for Law & Order and want to loop Lil Wayne into the plot, just use the exact transcript from this deposition and you’ll have struck gold. Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. was deposed by the lawyers of Quincy Jones III (mega-producer Quincy Jones’ son) as part of an ongoing string of lawsuits Wayne has filed against the young Jones, who directed Wayne’s sizzurp- and weed-heavy documentary The Carter.

Even though Wayne’s previous attempts to block the documentary from release have proven unsuccessful, the 29 year old rapper beats on to try to right the wrongs of this documentary which he describes as a “scandalous portrayal,” further adding, “I didn’t approve it and they still put it out…There were females on there with me and sh*t, you know? Why give them some shine when I’ve got baby mothers?”

Good point, Weezy! Maybe you could help elucidate this concern for Jones’ lawyer?

This, of course, does not happen in the footage that TMZ has obtained (via Rap-up). Instead, Lil Wayne struggles to recall his criminal record or even winning a Grammy award for best rap album of the year for Tha Carter 3, does the let-me pretend-to-examine-my finger-nails move to signify his unparalleled boredom, and levels some unsubtle threats at the Jones’ lawyer Pete Ross, saying “You know he can’t save you in the real world,” referring to the presiding judge.

Just watch all three videos below: