Massive Attack to reissue Blue Lines

Massive Attack will reissue their 1991 debut album, Blue Lines, on November 20th via EMI. The landmark trip hop album has been remixed and remastered from its original tapes from the band’s studios in Bristol.

The reissue will be available on CD, digital download, and as a deluxe box set that contains: the CD, DVD with 96K/24 bit high resolution audio files, the album split over two 180g vinyl LPs, and the original 24″ x 18″ Blue Lines promo poster. Both the CD release and box set will be packaged in 5″ and 12″ card mailers, respectively, with the album’s artwork screen-printed per the original release.

In more good news, Massive Attack are currently in Bristol working on their follow up to 2010’s Heligoland, according to a press release In the meantime, turn back the dial and stream Blue Lines‘ cut, “Unfinished Sympathy”, below.

Blue Lines Reissue Tracklist:

01. Safe From Harm

02. One Love

03. Blue Lines

04. Be Thankful For What You’ve Got

05. Five Man Army

06. Unfinished Sympathy

07. Daydreaming

08. Lately

09. Hymn Of The Big Wheel

2LP:

A1. Safe From Harm

A2. One Love

A3. Blue Lines

B1. Be Thankful For What You’ve Got

B2. Five Man Army

C1. Unfinished Sympathy

C2. Daydreaming

D1. Lately

D2. Hymn Of The Big Wheel