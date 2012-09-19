Video: Flying Lotus – “Putty Boy Strut”

Flying Lotus has broken off another track from Until the Quiet Comes, and it comes in the form of “Putty Boy Strut”. The track is accompanied by an animated video by Cyriak, a Brighton-based animator known for his surreal work. These visuals find a world taken over by robots, basically undoing all the good vibes achieved by WALL-E.

Until the Quiet Comes is out October 2nd via Warp. The Erykah Badu-aided single “See Thru To U” is streaming here and a video containing three other tracks is embedded here.